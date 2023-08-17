English
    Pesti and Brew Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 72.79% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in June 2023 down 72.79% from Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 94.97% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 94.18% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2022.
    Pesti and Brew
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.8340.3832.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.8340.3832.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.2921.3527.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.4810.723.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.780.44
    Depreciation0.000.590.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.273.835.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.433.12-4.71
    Other Income0.1570.160.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.2773.28-4.71
    Interest0.010.060.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.2973.22-5.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.2973.22-5.68
    Tax--3.89--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.2969.33-5.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.2969.33-5.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.2969.33-5.68
    Equity Share Capital1.381.381.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.08504.23-41.32
    Diluted EPS-2.08504.23-41.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.08504.23-41.32
    Diluted EPS-2.08504.23-41.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

