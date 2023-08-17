Pesti and Brew Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 72.79% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.83 40.38 32.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.83 40.38 32.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 6.29 21.35 27.83 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.48 10.72 3.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.78 0.44 Depreciation 0.00 0.59 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.27 3.83 5.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 3.12 -4.71 Other Income 0.15 70.16 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 73.28 -4.71 Interest 0.01 0.06 0.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 73.22 -5.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.29 73.22 -5.68 Tax -- 3.89 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 69.33 -5.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 69.33 -5.68 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.29 69.33 -5.68 Equity Share Capital 1.38 1.38 1.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.08 504.23 -41.32 Diluted EPS -2.08 504.23 -41.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.08 504.23 -41.32 Diluted EPS -2.08 504.23 -41.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited