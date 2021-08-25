Pesti and Brew Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, down 24.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in June 2021 down 24.98% from Rs. 40.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2021 down 13394.4% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2021 down 698.28% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.