Pesti and Brew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, down 75.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in December 2022 down 75.37% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 252.09% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 1452.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Pesti and Brew
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.37 16.17 78.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.37 16.17 78.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.67 6.27 73.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.20 14.00 1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.32 0.77
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.30 -4.56 2.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.78 0.08 -0.30
Other Income 0.01 3.10 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.78 3.18 -0.28
Interest 0.03 0.32 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.76 2.85 -1.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.76 2.85 -1.81
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.76 2.85 -1.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.76 2.85 -1.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.76 2.85 -1.81
Equity Share Capital 1.38 1.38 1.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.06 20.75 -17.28
Diluted EPS 20.06 -- -17.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.06 20.75 -17.28
Diluted EPS 20.06 -- -17.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited