Pesti and Brew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, down 75.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in December 2022 down 75.37% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 252.09% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 1452.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Pesti and Brew EPS has increased to Rs. 20.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.28 in December 2021.
|Pesti and Brew
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.37
|16.17
|78.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.37
|16.17
|78.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.67
|6.27
|73.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.20
|14.00
|1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.32
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.30
|-4.56
|2.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|0.08
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.01
|3.10
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|3.18
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.03
|0.32
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.76
|2.85
|-1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.76
|2.85
|-1.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.76
|2.85
|-1.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.76
|2.85
|-1.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.76
|2.85
|-1.81
|Equity Share Capital
|1.38
|1.38
|1.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.06
|20.75
|-17.28
|Diluted EPS
|20.06
|--
|-17.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.06
|20.75
|-17.28
|Diluted EPS
|20.06
|--
|-17.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited