    Pesti and Brew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, down 75.37% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in December 2022 down 75.37% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 252.09% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 1452.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    Pesti and Brew EPS has increased to Rs. 20.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.28 in December 2021.

    Pesti and Brew
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.3716.1778.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.3716.1778.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.676.2773.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.2014.001.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.320.77
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.30-4.562.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.780.08-0.30
    Other Income0.013.100.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.783.18-0.28
    Interest0.030.321.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.762.85-1.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.762.85-1.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.762.85-1.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.762.85-1.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.762.85-1.81
    Equity Share Capital1.381.381.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.0620.75-17.28
    Diluted EPS20.06---17.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.0620.75-17.28
    Diluted EPS20.06---17.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

