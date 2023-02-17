Pesti and Brew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, down 75.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in December 2022 down 75.37% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 252.09% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 1452.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Pesti and Brew EPS has increased to Rs. 20.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.28 in December 2021.