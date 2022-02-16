Pesti and Brew Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.64 crore, up 70.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.64 crore in December 2021 up 70.89% from Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 up 5.34% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.