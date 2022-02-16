Pesti and Brew Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.64 crore, up 70.89% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.64 crore in December 2021 up 70.89% from Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 up 5.34% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.
|Pesti and Brew
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.64
|27.87
|46.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.64
|27.87
|46.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.78
|27.35
|42.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.62
|-0.68
|1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.34
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.70
|1.45
|2.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.66
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.60
|-0.15
|Interest
|1.54
|1.49
|1.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.81
|-2.09
|-1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.81
|-2.09
|-1.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.81
|-2.09
|-1.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.81
|-2.09
|-1.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.81
|-2.09
|-1.92
|Equity Share Capital
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.28
|-19.89
|-18.25
|Diluted EPS
|-17.28
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.28
|-19.89
|-18.25
|Diluted EPS
|-17.28
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited