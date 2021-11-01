Pervasive Comm Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore, up 247.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore in September 2021 up 247.31% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 284.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Pervasive Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.44 in September 2020.

Pervasive Comm shares closed at 12.00 on May 14, 2021 (BSE)