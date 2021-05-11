Pervasive Comm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 12.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Pervasive Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2020.

Pervasive Comm shares closed at 9.60 on September 14, 2015 (BSE)