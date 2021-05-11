MARKET NEWS

Pervasive Comm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pervasive Commodities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 12.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Pervasive Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2020.

Pervasive Comm shares closed at 9.60 on September 14, 2015 (BSE)

Pervasive Commodities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.77----
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.77----
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.71----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.00
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.000.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.01-0.01
Other Income--0.020.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.010.02
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.010.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.030.010.02
Tax0.00--0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.010.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.010.02
Equity Share Capital0.100.100.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.500.882.22
Diluted EPS2.500.882.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.500.882.22
Diluted EPS2.500.882.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pervasive Comm #Pervasive Commodities #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

