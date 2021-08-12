Pervasive Comm Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 25.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 25.3% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 79.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Pervasive Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2020.

Pervasive Comm shares closed at 12.00 on May 14, 2021 (BSE)