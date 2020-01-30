App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Persistent Systems Q3 net profit dips 4% to Rs 88cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.7 crore in the year-ago period, Persistent Systems said in a regulatory filing.

IT firm Persistent Systems on Thursday reported a 4.1 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.9 crore for December 2019 quarter.

Its revenue from operations, however, grew 6.7 per cent to Rs 922.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 864.2 crore in the October-December 2018 period, it added.

Persistent's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for 2019-20, and the record date for payment of the same has been set as February 7, 2020.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Business #Persistent Systems #Results

