Persistent Systems Q1 net rises 18% at Rs 87.3cr

Persistent Systems has reported 18.5 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 87.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30 on the back of revenue growth.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 73.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

Revenue of the company rose 10.9 percent to Rs 834.2 crore against Rs 752.5 crore.

In the dollar term revenue was at USD 123.60 million, growth of 5.7 percent Q-o-Q.

The operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of the company was up 26 percent at Rs 140 crore against Rs 111 crore.

On Friday, the share of Persistent Systems ended down 1.57 percent at Rs 834.70 on the BSE.