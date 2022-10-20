 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,224.77 crore, up 44.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,224.77 crore in September 2022 up 44.6% from Rs. 846.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.11 crore in September 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 152.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.41 crore in September 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 229.39 crore in September 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 22.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.94 in September 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 3,662.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.

Persistent Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,224.77 1,102.08 846.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,224.77 1,102.08 846.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 775.86 695.53 510.98
Depreciation 33.22 28.45 19.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 190.21 168.79 134.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.47 209.31 181.44
Other Income 10.72 23.78 28.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 236.19 233.08 209.61
Interest 2.93 1.99 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 233.26 231.10 207.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 233.26 231.10 207.89
Tax 58.15 56.22 55.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 175.11 174.88 152.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 175.11 174.88 152.40
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.91 22.88 19.94
Diluted EPS 22.91 22.88 19.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.91 22.88 19.94
Diluted EPS 22.91 22.88 19.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
