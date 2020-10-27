Persistent Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 596.18 crore, up 18.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 596.18 crore in September 2020 up 18.83% from Rs. 501.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.64 crore in September 2020 up 10.1% from Rs. 106.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.32 crore in September 2020 up 16.52% from Rs. 149.61 crore in September 2019.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 15.39 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.98 in September 2019.

Persistent shares closed at 1,189.40 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 153.63% returns over the last 6 months and 98.43% over the last 12 months.