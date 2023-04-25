Persistent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore, up 43.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore in March 2023 up 43.33% from Rs. 1,035.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.40 crore in March 2023 up 32.86% from Rs. 194.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 286.59 crore in March 2022.