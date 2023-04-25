 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore, up 43.33% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore in March 2023 up 43.33% from Rs. 1,035.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.40 crore in March 2023 up 32.86% from Rs. 194.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 286.59 crore in March 2022.

Persistent Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,483.48 1,307.23 1,035.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,483.48 1,307.23 1,035.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 935.28 883.90 656.13
Depreciation 38.65 34.17 25.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 171.78 142.56 131.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.78 246.60 221.67
Other Income 11.08 28.30 39.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 348.85 274.90 260.76
Interest 4.65 3.53 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 344.21 271.37 259.03
Exceptional Items -- -29.66 --
P/L Before Tax 344.21 241.71 259.03
Tax 85.81 58.97 64.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.40 182.75 194.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.40 182.75 194.49
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.81 23.91 25.45
Diluted EPS 33.81 23.91 25.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.81 23.91 25.45
Diluted EPS 33.81 23.91 25.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited