Persistent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore, up 43.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore in March 2023 up 43.33% from Rs. 1,035.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.40 crore in March 2023 up 32.86% from Rs. 194.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 286.59 crore in March 2022.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 33.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.45 in March 2022.

Persistent shares closed at 4,442.30 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.80% returns over the last 6 months and 10.85% over the last 12 months.