    Persistent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore, up 43.33% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,483.48 crore in March 2023 up 43.33% from Rs. 1,035.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.40 crore in March 2023 up 32.86% from Rs. 194.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 286.59 crore in March 2022.

    Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 33.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.45 in March 2022.

    Persistent shares closed at 4,442.30 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.80% returns over the last 6 months and 10.85% over the last 12 months.

    Persistent Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,483.481,307.231,035.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,483.481,307.231,035.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost935.28883.90656.13
    Depreciation38.6534.1725.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses171.78142.56131.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax337.78246.60221.67
    Other Income11.0828.3039.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax348.85274.90260.76
    Interest4.653.531.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax344.21271.37259.03
    Exceptional Items---29.66--
    P/L Before Tax344.21241.71259.03
    Tax85.8158.9764.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities258.40182.75194.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period258.40182.75194.49
    Equity Share Capital76.4376.4376.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.8123.9125.45
    Diluted EPS33.8123.9125.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.8123.9125.45
    Diluted EPS33.8123.9125.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

