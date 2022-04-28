 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,035.01 crore, up 51.17% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,035.01 crore in March 2022 up 51.17% from Rs. 684.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.49 crore in March 2022 up 38.85% from Rs. 140.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.59 crore in March 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 206.77 crore in March 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 25.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.33 in March 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 4,056.90 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 107.88% over the last 12 months.

Persistent Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,035.01 928.65 684.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,035.01 928.65 684.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 656.13 577.00 407.12
Depreciation 25.83 21.87 15.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.38 134.77 105.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.67 195.00 156.24
Other Income 39.09 30.73 34.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.76 225.74 191.22
Interest 1.72 1.59 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 259.03 224.15 190.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 259.03 224.15 190.10
Tax 64.55 51.26 50.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.49 172.89 140.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 194.49 172.89 140.07
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.45 22.62 18.33
Diluted EPS 25.45 22.62 18.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.45 22.62 18.33
Diluted EPS 25.45 22.62 18.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
