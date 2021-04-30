Persistent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 684.66 crore, up 20.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 684.66 crore in March 2021 up 20.93% from Rs. 566.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.07 crore in March 2021 up 9.88% from Rs. 127.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.77 crore in March 2021 up 14.21% from Rs. 181.04 crore in March 2020.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 18.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.68 in March 2020.

Persistent shares closed at 2,002.50 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.96% returns over the last 6 months and 322.91% over the last 12 months.