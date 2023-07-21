English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Persistent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.53 crore, up 40.15% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,544.53 crore in June 2023 up 40.15% from Rs. 1,102.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.55 crore in June 2023 up 39.27% from Rs. 174.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.47 crore in June 2023 up 40.13% from Rs. 261.53 crore in June 2022.

    Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 31.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.88 in June 2022.

    Persistent shares closed at 5,043.75 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.66% returns over the last 6 months and 43.51% over the last 12 months.

    Persistent Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,544.531,483.481,102.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,544.531,483.481,102.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,010.82935.28695.53
    Depreciation39.2738.6528.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.19171.78168.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.25337.78209.31
    Other Income28.9511.0823.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.20348.85233.08
    Interest4.184.651.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax323.02344.21231.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax323.02344.21231.10
    Tax79.4785.8156.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities243.55258.40174.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period243.55258.40174.88
    Equity Share Capital76.9376.4376.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6733.8122.88
    Diluted EPS31.6733.8122.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6733.8122.88
    Diluted EPS31.6733.8122.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #persistent #Persistent Systems #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!