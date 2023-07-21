Persistent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.53 crore, up 40.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,544.53 crore in June 2023 up 40.15% from Rs. 1,102.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.55 crore in June 2023 up 39.27% from Rs. 174.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.47 crore in June 2023 up 40.13% from Rs. 261.53 crore in June 2022.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 31.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.88 in June 2022.

Persistent shares closed at 5,043.75 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.66% returns over the last 6 months and 43.51% over the last 12 months.