    Persistent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.08 crore, up 44.09% Y-o-Y

    July 22, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,102.08 crore in June 2022 up 44.09% from Rs. 764.83 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.88 crore in June 2022 up 5.29% from Rs. 166.10 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.53 crore in June 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 239.11 crore in June 2021.

    Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 22.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.73 in June 2021.

    Persistent shares closed at 3,563.00 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.17% returns over the last 6 months and 25.96% over the last 12 months.

    Persistent Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,102.081,035.01764.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,102.081,035.01764.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost695.53656.13477.88
    Depreciation28.4525.8316.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses168.79131.3882.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.31221.67188.37
    Other Income23.7839.0934.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.08260.76222.84
    Interest1.991.721.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax231.10259.03220.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax231.10259.03220.99
    Tax56.2264.5554.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.88194.49166.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.88194.49166.10
    Equity Share Capital76.4376.4376.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8825.4521.73
    Diluted EPS22.8825.4521.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8825.4521.73
    Diluted EPS22.8825.4521.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
