Persistent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 764.83 crore, up 37.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 764.83 crore in June 2021 up 37.53% from Rs. 556.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.10 crore in June 2021 up 36.73% from Rs. 121.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.11 crore in June 2021 up 39.33% from Rs. 171.61 crore in June 2020.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 21.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.89 in June 2020.

Persistent shares closed at 3,039.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)