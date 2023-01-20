 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,307.23 crore, up 40.77% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,307.23 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 928.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.75 crore in December 2022 up 5.7% from Rs. 172.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.07 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 247.61 crore in December 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 23.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.62 in December 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 4,258.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.21% over the last 12 months.

Persistent Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,307.23 1,224.77 928.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,307.23 1,224.77 928.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 883.90 775.86 577.00
Depreciation 34.17 33.22 21.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.56 190.21 134.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.60 225.47 195.00
Other Income 28.30 10.72 30.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 274.90 236.19 225.74
Interest 3.53 2.93 1.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 271.37 233.26 224.15
Exceptional Items -29.66 -- --
P/L Before Tax 241.71 233.26 224.15
Tax 58.97 58.15 51.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.75 175.11 172.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 182.75 175.11 172.89
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.91 22.91 22.62
Diluted EPS 23.91 22.91 22.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.91 22.91 22.62
Diluted EPS 23.91 22.91 22.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm