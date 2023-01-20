Persistent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,307.23 crore, up 40.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,307.23 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 928.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.75 crore in December 2022 up 5.7% from Rs. 172.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.07 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 247.61 crore in December 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 23.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.62 in December 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 4,258.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.21% over the last 12 months.