Persistent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 928.65 crore, up 44.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 928.65 crore in December 2021 up 44.51% from Rs. 642.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.89 crore in December 2021 up 37.32% from Rs. 125.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.61 crore in December 2021 up 40.82% from Rs. 175.83 crore in December 2020.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 22.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.47 in December 2020.

Persistent shares closed at 4,246.70 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)