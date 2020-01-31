Persistent Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 544.88 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.88 crore in December 2019 up 11.66% from Rs. 487.98 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.96 crore in December 2019 up 47.47% from Rs. 61.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.78 crore in December 2019 up 32.58% from Rs. 102.41 crore in December 2018.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 11.77 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.63 in December 2018.

Persistent shares closed at 689.15 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.82% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.