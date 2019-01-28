Persistent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 487.98 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 487.98 crore in December 2018 up 13.48% from Rs. 430.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.00 crore in December 2018 down 21.52% from Rs. 77.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.41 crore in December 2018 down 13.01% from Rs. 117.72 crore in December 2017.

Persistent EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.72 in December 2017.

Persistent shares closed at 561.95 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.12% returns over the last 6 months and -28.15% over the last 12 months.