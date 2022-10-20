Persistent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,048.64 crore, up 51.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,048.64 crore in September 2022 up 51.61% from Rs. 1,351.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.01 crore in September 2022 up 36.02% from Rs. 161.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.02 crore in September 2022 up 46.42% from Rs. 256.81 crore in September 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 29.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.16 in September 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 3,662.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.