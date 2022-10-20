 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Persistent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,048.64 crore, up 51.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,048.64 crore in September 2022 up 51.61% from Rs. 1,351.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.01 crore in September 2022 up 36.02% from Rs. 161.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.02 crore in September 2022 up 46.42% from Rs. 256.81 crore in September 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 29.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.16 in September 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 3,662.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.

Persistent Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,048.64 1,878.11 1,351.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,048.64 1,878.11 1,351.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,237.12 1,110.67 809.24
Depreciation 69.31 64.51 37.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 443.56 434.15 317.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.66 268.78 187.31
Other Income 8.06 20.98 32.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.71 289.76 219.73
Interest 11.11 7.88 2.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 295.60 281.88 217.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 295.60 281.88 217.63
Tax 75.59 70.26 55.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 220.01 211.61 161.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 220.01 211.61 161.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 220.01 211.61 161.75
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.61 28.50 21.16
Diluted EPS 28.79 27.69 21.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.79 28.50 21.16
Diluted EPS 28.79 27.69 21.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #persistent #Persistent Systems #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.