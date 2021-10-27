Persistent Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,351.25 crore, up 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,351.25 crore in September 2021 up 34.09% from Rs. 1,007.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.75 crore in September 2021 up 58.6% from Rs. 101.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.81 crore in September 2021 up 40.4% from Rs. 182.91 crore in September 2020.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 21.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.34 in September 2020.

Persistent shares closed at 3,934.30 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 101.58% returns over the last 6 months and 232.65% over the last 12 months.