Persistent Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 835.56 crore, Up 9.76% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 835.56 834.28 761.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 835.56 834.28 761.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 486.24 461.84 466.81 Depreciation 39.86 40.08 37.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 205.70 232.39 178.66 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.77 99.98 77.84 Other Income 23.22 18.68 33.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.99 118.65 111.47 Interest 0.11 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 126.88 118.63 111.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 126.88 118.63 111.46 Tax 38.74 31.28 28.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.14 87.35 82.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.14 87.35 82.62 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.14 87.35 82.62 Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 80.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 Diluted EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 Diluted EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited