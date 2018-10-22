Persistent Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 835.56 crore, Up 9.76% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are: Net Sales at Rs 835.56 crore in September 2018 Up 9.76% from Rs. 761.25 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.14 crore in September 2018 Up 6.68% from Rs. 82.62 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.85 crore in September 2018 Up 11.67% from Rs. 149.41 crore in September 2017. Persistent EPS has Increased to Rs. 11.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.33 in September 2017. Persistent shares closed at 660.85 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months. Persistent Systems Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 835.56 834.28 761.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 835.56 834.28 761.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 486.24 461.84 466.81 Depreciation 39.86 40.08 37.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 205.70 232.39 178.66 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.77 99.98 77.84 Other Income 23.22 18.68 33.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.99 118.65 111.47 Interest 0.11 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 126.88 118.63 111.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 126.88 118.63 111.46 Tax 38.74 31.28 28.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.14 87.35 82.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.14 87.35 82.62 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.14 87.35 82.62 Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 80.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 Diluted EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 Diluted EPS 11.02 10.92 10.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:52 am