Persistent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore in March 2023 up 37.65% from Rs. 1,637.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.51 crore in March 2023 up 25.14% from Rs. 200.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.14 crore in March 2023 up 31.52% from Rs. 323.25 crore in March 2022.