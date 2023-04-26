 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore in March 2023 up 37.65% from Rs. 1,637.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.51 crore in March 2023 up 25.14% from Rs. 200.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.14 crore in March 2023 up 31.52% from Rs. 323.25 crore in March 2022.

Persistent Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,254.47 2,169.37 1,637.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,254.47 2,169.37 1,637.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,578.68 1,561.61 1,007.37
Depreciation 69.73 68.35 51.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 259.48 206.20 349.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 346.59 333.20 230.04
Other Income 8.83 32.76 42.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.42 365.96 272.11
Interest 14.83 13.52 4.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 340.59 352.44 267.18
Exceptional Items -- -29.66 --
P/L Before Tax 340.59 322.79 267.18
Tax 89.07 84.83 66.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 251.51 237.95 200.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 251.51 237.95 200.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 251.51 237.95 200.99
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.65 31.90 26.30
Diluted EPS 32.91 31.14 26.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.65 31.90 26.30
Diluted EPS 32.91 31.14 26.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited