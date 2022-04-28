Persistent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,637.85 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,637.85 crore in March 2022 up 47.11% from Rs. 1,113.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.99 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 137.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.25 crore in March 2022 up 41.55% from Rs. 228.37 crore in March 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 26.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.03 in March 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 4,056.90 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 107.88% over the last 12 months.