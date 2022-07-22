 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,878.11 crore, up 52.7% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,878.11 crore in June 2022 up 52.7% from Rs. 1,229.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.61 crore in June 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 151.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.27 crore in June 2022 up 47.42% from Rs. 240.32 crore in June 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 28.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.79 in June 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 3,563.00 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.17% returns over the last 6 months and 25.96% over the last 12 months.

Persistent Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,878.11 1,637.85 1,229.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,878.11 1,637.85 1,229.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,110.67 1,007.37 912.79
Depreciation 64.51 51.14 35.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 434.15 349.31 115.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 268.78 230.04 166.51
Other Income 20.98 42.07 38.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.76 272.11 205.31
Interest 7.88 4.93 2.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.88 267.18 203.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 281.88 267.18 203.05
Tax 70.26 66.19 51.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 211.61 200.99 151.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 211.61 200.99 151.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 211.61 200.99 151.25
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.50 26.30 19.79
Diluted EPS 27.69 26.30 19.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.50 26.30 19.79
Diluted EPS 27.69 26.30 19.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #persistent #Persistent Systems #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
