Persistent Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,229.93 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,229.93 crore in June 2021 up 24.06% from Rs. 991.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.25 crore in June 2021 up 68.04% from Rs. 90.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.32 crore in June 2021 up 43.89% from Rs. 167.02 crore in June 2020.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 19.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.78 in June 2020.

Persistent shares closed at 2,828.60 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.20% returns over the last 6 months and 295.66% over the last 12 months.

Persistent Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,229.931,113.36991.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,229.931,113.36991.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost912.79685.39578.51
Depreciation35.0141.9143.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses115.61239.64267.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.51146.43102.23
Other Income38.8040.0421.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.31186.46123.46
Interest2.261.581.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax203.05184.88122.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax203.05184.88122.04
Tax51.8047.1232.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.25137.7690.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.25137.7690.01
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates151.25137.7690.01
Equity Share Capital76.4376.4376.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.7918.0311.78
Diluted EPS19.7918.0311.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.7918.0311.78
Diluted EPS19.7918.0311.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #persistent #Persistent Systems #Results
first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:54 am

