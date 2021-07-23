Persistent Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,229.93 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,229.93 crore in June 2021 up 24.06% from Rs. 991.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.25 crore in June 2021 up 68.04% from Rs. 90.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.32 crore in June 2021 up 43.89% from Rs. 167.02 crore in June 2020.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 19.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.78 in June 2020.

Persistent shares closed at 2,828.60 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.20% returns over the last 6 months and 295.66% over the last 12 months.