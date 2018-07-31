Persistent consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 834.28 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 834.28 752.55 728.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 834.28 752.55 728.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 461.84 448.47 437.65 Depreciation 40.08 42.09 39.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 232.39 195.70 186.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.98 66.29 65.17 Other Income 18.68 32.09 36.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.65 98.38 101.96 Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 118.63 98.35 101.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 118.63 98.35 101.94 Tax 31.28 24.64 26.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.35 73.71 75.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.35 73.71 75.09 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 87.35 73.71 75.09 Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 80.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.92 9.21 9.39 Diluted EPS 10.92 9.21 9.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.92 9.21 9.39 Diluted EPS 10.92 9.21 9.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited