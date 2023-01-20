 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.37 crore, up 45.43% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,169.37 crore in December 2022 up 45.43% from Rs. 1,491.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.95 crore in December 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 176.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 434.31 crore in December 2022 up 54.15% from Rs. 281.75 crore in December 2021.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 31.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.08 in December 2021.

Persistent shares closed at 4,258.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.21% over the last 12 months.

Persistent Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,169.37 2,048.64 1,491.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,169.37 2,048.64 1,491.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,561.61 1,237.12 910.34
Depreciation 68.35 69.31 42.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.20 443.56 330.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 333.20 298.66 208.30
Other Income 32.76 8.06 30.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 365.96 306.71 238.96
Interest 13.52 11.11 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 352.44 295.60 236.41
Exceptional Items -29.66 -- --
P/L Before Tax 322.79 295.60 236.41
Tax 84.83 75.59 60.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 237.95 220.01 176.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 237.95 220.01 176.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 237.95 220.01 176.40
Equity Share Capital 76.43 76.43 76.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.90 29.61 23.08
Diluted EPS 31.14 28.79 23.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.90 28.79 23.08
Diluted EPS 31.14 28.79 23.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
