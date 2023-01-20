English
    Persistent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.37 crore, up 45.43% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,169.37 crore in December 2022 up 45.43% from Rs. 1,491.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.95 crore in December 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 176.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 434.31 crore in December 2022 up 54.15% from Rs. 281.75 crore in December 2021.

    Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 31.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.08 in December 2021.

    Persistent shares closed at 4,258.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.21% over the last 12 months.

    Persistent Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,169.372,048.641,491.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,169.372,048.641,491.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,561.611,237.12910.34
    Depreciation68.3569.3142.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.20443.56330.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax333.20298.66208.30
    Other Income32.768.0630.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax365.96306.71238.96
    Interest13.5211.112.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax352.44295.60236.41
    Exceptional Items-29.66----
    P/L Before Tax322.79295.60236.41
    Tax84.8375.5960.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities237.95220.01176.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period237.95220.01176.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates237.95220.01176.40
    Equity Share Capital76.4376.4376.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.9029.6123.08
    Diluted EPS31.1428.7923.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.9028.7923.08
    Diluted EPS31.1428.7923.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm