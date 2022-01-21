Persistent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,491.72 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,491.72 crore in December 2021 up 38.71% from Rs. 1,075.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.40 crore in December 2021 up 45.87% from Rs. 120.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.75 crore in December 2021 up 32.59% from Rs. 212.50 crore in December 2020.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 23.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.82 in December 2020.

Persistent shares closed at 4,246.70 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)