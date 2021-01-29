Persistent Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.40 crore, up 16.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.40 crore in December 2020 up 16.55% from Rs. 922.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.92 crore in December 2020 up 37.53% from Rs. 87.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.50 crore in December 2020 up 34.26% from Rs. 158.28 crore in December 2019.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 15.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.50 in December 2019.

Persistent shares closed at 1,499.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.07% returns over the last 6 months and 107.51% over the last 12 months.