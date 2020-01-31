Persistent Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 922.73 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 922.73 crore in December 2019 up 6.77% from Rs. 864.25 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.93 crore in December 2019 down 4.13% from Rs. 91.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.28 crore in December 2019 down 6.46% from Rs. 169.22 crore in December 2018.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 11.50 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.46 in December 2018.

Persistent shares closed at 689.15 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.82% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.