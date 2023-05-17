Permanent Magne Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore in March 2023 up 27.12% from Rs. 38.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2023 up 45.45% from Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2023 up 52.16% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.05 in March 2022.

Permanent Magne shares closed at 1,167.55 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.64% returns over the last 6 months and 217.70% over the last 12 months.