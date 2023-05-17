English
    Permanent Magne Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Permanent Magnets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore in March 2023 up 27.12% from Rs. 38.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2023 up 45.45% from Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2023 up 52.16% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

    Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.05 in March 2022.

    Permanent Magne shares closed at 1,167.55 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.64% returns over the last 6 months and 217.70% over the last 12 months.

    Permanent Magnets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.3852.8238.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.3852.8238.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.8629.4519.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54-1.70-2.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.521.87
    Depreciation1.911.451.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4510.2510.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2710.857.28
    Other Income1.291.471.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5612.328.32
    Interest0.380.430.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.1811.898.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.1811.898.12
    Tax3.382.802.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.809.096.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.809.096.05
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2410.587.05
    Diluted EPS10.2410.587.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2410.587.05
    Diluted EPS10.2410.587.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Permanent Magne #Permanent Magnets #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:23 pm