Permanent Magne Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore, up 19.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore in March 2019 up 19.84% from Rs. 29.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2019 up 81.55% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2019 up 85.56% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2018.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2018.

Permanent Magne shares closed at 162.10 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 80.31% over the last 12 months.