Permanent Magne Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.64 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.64 crore in June 2023 up 24.6% from Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2023 up 61.68% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2023 up 62.92% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2022.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.88 in June 2022.

Permanent Magne shares closed at 1,430.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.79% returns over the last 6 months and 315.45% over the last 12 months.