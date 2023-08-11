English
    Permanent Magne Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.64 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Permanent Magnets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.64 crore in June 2023 up 24.6% from Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2023 up 61.68% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2023 up 62.92% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2022.

    Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.88 in June 2022.

    Permanent Magne shares closed at 1,430.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.79% returns over the last 6 months and 315.45% over the last 12 months.

    Permanent Magnets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.6449.3835.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.6449.3835.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.8322.8620.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.14-0.54-0.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.802.432.19
    Depreciation1.231.910.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.3811.458.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5411.274.39
    Other Income0.951.291.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4912.565.66
    Interest0.180.380.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.3112.185.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.3112.185.60
    Tax2.523.381.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.798.804.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.798.804.20
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.9010.244.88
    Diluted EPS7.9010.244.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.9010.244.88
    Diluted EPS7.9010.244.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Permanent Magne #Permanent Magnets #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

