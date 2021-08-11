Permanent Magne Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore, up 104.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore in June 2021 up 104.57% from Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2021 up 201.39% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2021 up 146.46% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2020.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2020.

Permanent Magne shares closed at 388.25 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 153.76% returns over the last 6 months and 190.06% over the last 12 months.