Permanent Magne Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore in June 2019 up 6.13% from Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2019 up 43.22% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2019 up 32.75% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2018.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2018.

Permanent Magne shares closed at 127.50 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.79% returns over the last 6 months and 22.89% over the last 12 months.