Permanent Magne Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore, up 91.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore in December 2022 up 91.02% from Rs. 27.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 up 152.52% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2022 up 119.27% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2021.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.19 in December 2021.

