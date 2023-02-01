English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Permanent Magne Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore, up 91.02% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Permanent Magnets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore in December 2022 up 91.02% from Rs. 27.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 up 152.52% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2022 up 119.27% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2021.

    Permanent Magnets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.8245.5227.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.8245.5227.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.4522.4411.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.700.090.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.522.352.08
    Depreciation1.451.221.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2510.168.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.859.264.06
    Other Income1.471.310.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3210.575.05
    Interest0.430.280.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.8910.294.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.8910.294.80
    Tax2.802.631.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.097.663.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.097.663.60
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.588.914.19
    Diluted EPS10.588.914.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.588.914.19
    Diluted EPS10.588.914.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited