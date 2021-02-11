Permanent Magne Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore in December 2020 up 18.68% from Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2020 up 18.69% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2020 up 27.88% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2019.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.46 in December 2019.

Permanent Magne shares closed at 153.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)