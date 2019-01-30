Permanent Magne Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore in December 2018 up 23.5% from Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2018 up 126.8% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018 up 200.52% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2017.

Permanent Magne EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2017.

Permanent Magne shares closed at 166.10 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 57.74% returns over the last 6 months and 123.40% over the last 12 months.