Peria Karamalai Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore, up 56.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore in September 2022 up 56.8% from Rs. 11.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 64% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.

Peria Karamalai EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.14 in September 2021.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 273.50 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.