Peria Karamalai Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 58.51% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 82.46% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 260.20 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.