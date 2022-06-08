 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peria Karamalai Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Jun 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022 down 316.25% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 down 143.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 298.35 on June 07, 2022 (NSE)

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.44 10.87 13.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.44 10.87 13.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.61 0.64 0.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.16 0.48 0.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.43 0.93 -0.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.46 6.13 6.01
Depreciation 1.00 1.06 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.82 2.73 3.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.04 -1.10 3.00
Other Income 0.33 0.10 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.71 -1.00 3.08
Interest 0.90 0.89 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.61 -1.90 2.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.61 -1.90 2.42
Tax -0.34 0.31 0.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.27 -2.21 1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.27 -2.21 1.51
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.57 -7.13 4.89
Diluted EPS -10.57 -7.13 4.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.57 -7.13 4.89
Diluted EPS -10.57 -7.13 4.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:11 pm
