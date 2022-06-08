Peria Karamalai Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022 down 316.25% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 down 143.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 298.35 on June 07, 2022 (NSE)