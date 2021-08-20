Peria Karamalai Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.45 crore, down 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.45 crore in June 2021 down 17.76% from Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021 down 13% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2021 down 8.89% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2020.

Peria Karamalai EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.13 in June 2020.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 343.65 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.38% returns over the last 6 months and 142.35% over the last 12 months.