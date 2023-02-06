Peria Karamalai Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 25.46% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 101.55% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 1816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.13 in December 2021.
Peria Karamalai shares closed at 235.00 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months and -18.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.64
|17.94
|10.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.64
|17.94
|10.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|0.80
|0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.70
|2.15
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.22
|3.47
|0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.40
|6.60
|6.13
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.95
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.77
|2.96
|2.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|1.00
|-1.10
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.04
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|1.04
|-1.00
|Interest
|0.42
|0.41
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.63
|-1.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.63
|-1.90
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.68
|-2.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.68
|-2.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|2.21
|-7.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|2.21
|-7.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|2.21
|-7.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|2.21
|-7.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
