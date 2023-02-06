 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Peria Karamalai Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 25.46% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 101.55% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 1816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.64 17.94 10.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.64 17.94 10.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.05 0.80 0.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.70 2.15 0.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.22 3.47 0.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.40 6.60 6.13
Depreciation 0.70 0.95 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.77 2.96 2.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 1.00 -1.10
Other Income 0.20 0.04 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 1.04 -1.00
Interest 0.42 0.41 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.63 -1.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.63 -1.90
Tax 0.00 -0.06 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 0.68 -2.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 0.68 -2.21
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 2.21 -7.13
Diluted EPS 0.11 2.21 -7.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 2.21 -7.13
Diluted EPS 0.11 2.21 -7.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited